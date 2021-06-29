Ratsasan, a Tamil psychological-crime thriller, might soon get a Hindi version. As per reports, Akshay Kumar may star in the film. The Tamil movie released in 2018 and stars Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul in key roles. It's a story about an aspiring filmmaker who becomes a cop after his father's death and tries to capture a serial killer.

Akshay Kumar to star in the official Hindi remake of #Ratsasan. pic.twitter.com/y80x6HJGyu — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) June 29, 2021

