Neeraj Chopra won gold for India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 and since then has been a hot topic of discussion. Amid this, an old interview by The Quint where the golden boy had suggested Akshay Kumar and Randeep Hooda's name for his biopic also went viral. Now, recently while interacting with the media, Bell Bottom star Akki has reacted to the same. He said, "I would say Neeraj Chopra is a very good-looking guy. Agar mera koi biopic karega toh woh kar sakta hai." When Tokyo Olympian Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra Suggested Akshay Kumar and Randeep Hooda’s Names for His Biopic (Watch Video).

That's not it, as Kumar also jokingly reacted to the javelin throw meme featuring him that claimed he has already started working on the biopic. "I saw that meme where I am holding a stick in my hand. It's from my first film Saugandh. People started saying, 'Arre, abhi se practice chalu ho gayi!" he added.

Akshay Kumar Javelin Meme:

