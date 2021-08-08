Neeraj Chopra has won big! As the athlete secured India’s second individual gold in Olympics by winning it in the men javelin's throw match at the Tokyo games 2020. Many Bollywood biggies also congratulated him for his historic win. Amid this, we've come across an old video by The Quint where the golden boy suggests Akshay Kumar and Randeep Hooda's names for his biopic. Well, are producers and directors listening? Neeraj Chopra: Tokyo Olympics 2020 Gold Medal Winner is a Fashionista in The Making (View Pics).

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)