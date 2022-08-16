Akshay Kumar wished his 'partner-in-crime' Saif Ali Khan on his birthday via a dancing video. As the superstar took to social media and shared a clip that sees him rehearsing for his next Selfiee by grooving on the re-created version of 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' which originally starred Akki-Saif. Woah, what an ah-mazing wish! Saif Ali Khan Birthday Special: From Main Khiladi Tu Anari to Kurbaan Hua – 5 Popular Songs of Bollywood’s Nawab (Watch Videos).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)