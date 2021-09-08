Akshay Kumar’s Mother Aruna Bhatia passed away on Wednesday (September 8) morning. The actor took to Twitter and posted an emotional note, "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti."

Check Out Akshay Kumar’s Tweet Below:

