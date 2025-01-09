Using teleprompters for speeches is quite common, but how often are they employed during the filming of movie scenes? Perhaps someone should ask Akshay Kumar. An Instagram user named Anurag Salgaonkar (whose bio claims he is a VFX artist and a video creator) alleges that the actor has been relying on a teleprompter to help deliver his lines. Showing scenes from Akshay Kumar's 2024 movie Sarfira (a remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru), the user highlights Akshay Kumar's eye movements as evidence. He claims that instead of making eye contact with his co-star while delivering his lines, Akshay appears to be glancing at an (allegedly off-screen) teleprompter positioned behind them. Is there truth to this claim? Watch the video below and decide for yourself! ‘Sarfira’ Movie Review: Radhika Madan Outshines Akshay Kumar in This Mawkish Remake of Suriya’s ‘Soorarai Pottru’

Viral Insta Video of Akshay Kumar From 'Sarfira'

