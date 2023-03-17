Newlywed Alanna Panday dropped a few dreamy pics from her wedding with Ivor McCray on Insta. In the clicks, we get to see the bride and groom dressed in white couture as they hug, kiss and look into each other's eyes with pure love. She also called her wedding a 'fairytale'. For the unaware, Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna married her man in Mumbai on March 16. Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor Pose With Pal Orhan Awatramani at Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray's Wedding (View Pics).

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray Wedding Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alanna Panday (@alannapanday)

