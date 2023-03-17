Starkids' friend, Orhan Awatramani dropped some candid pics from Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray's wedding on his Insta and they are LIT. In the clicks, we get to see Orry posing with pals Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and also actor Dino Morea. The pics are indeed ah-mazing. Check it out. Shah Rukh Khan Enjoys Ahaan Panday and Karan Mehta's Dance to His Song 'I Am the Best' at Alanna Panday's Wedding (Watch Viral Video).

Orry With Ananya and Shanaya:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)