Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday and her husband Ivor McCray recently revealed the gender of their upcoming baby as a boy. Married since March 2023 in Mumbai, they now live in the US. They celebrated with a heartwarming gender reveal video followed by a baby shower. Family and celebs, including Ananya Panday, her mum Bhavana Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Saiee Manjrekar, and others attended, all clad in varying shades of blue to match the joyful news. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover arrived with their ‘super adorable’ daughter Devi, who stole netizens’ attention. Gauri Khan, Helen, and Salma Khan were also papped as they arrived at the event. Check out the videos below! Girl or Boy? Mom-To-Be Alanna Panday Reveals the Gender of Her Baby in an Adorable Video – WATCH.

Celebs At Alanna Panday's Baby Shower

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover and Devi

Gauri Khan

Helen and Salma Khan

Alanna's Cousin Ananya Panday

