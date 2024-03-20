Ananya Panday’s cousin, Alanna Panday, and her husband, Ivor McCray, are joyfully embracing the best phase of their lives as they eagerly await the arrival of their first child. The news of Alanna's pregnancy pleasantly surprised both their families and fans. Adding to the excitement, the couple recently hosted an intimate party where they indulged in cake, surrounded by balloons and cuddly teddy bears, sharing passionate moments of love. Amidst the festivities, they revealed the gender of their unborn baby – it's a boy! What's even more surprising is that they shared this detail before the baby's birth. Watch their heartwarming reveal in the adorable video they've shared below! Ananya Panday’s Cousin Alanna Panday Expecting First Child With Husband Ivor McCray; Couple Announces Pregnancy With Cute Maternity Video.

Alanna Panday's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alanna Panday (@alannapanday)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)