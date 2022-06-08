Ali Peter John was a renowned film journalist. As per reports, he breathed his last at a hospital in Mumbai on June 8. The cause of his death is not known yet. There several industry members who have condoled the demise of the veteran film journalist and that includes Farhan Akhtar, Abhishek Bachchan and many others from Bollywood.

Hansal Mehta

RIP Ali Peter John. pic.twitter.com/KJ6iXDh7oV — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 8, 2022

Farhan Akhtar

Deepest condolences to the family of veteran film journalist, Ali Peter John. RIP. ❤️ — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 8, 2022

Abhishek Bachchan

Today, our industry loses one of our senior most journalists. Ali Peter John was always very kind and supportive of me once I became an actor and I remember seeing him around since I was a child. Rest in Peace. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) June 8, 2022

Manoj Bajpayee

Rest in peace Ali peter John sir 🙏🙏 https://t.co/GPcnFBGAyK — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) June 8, 2022

Kunal Kohli

Ali Peter John. A quiet well spoken. True film journalist. Veteran. Knowledgeable about cinema. Seen many eras. RIP — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) June 8, 2022

Sanjay Gupta

My first ever announcement article of AATISH in the Screen Weekly was written by Ali Peter John. -APJ was a byline most read in those years. RIP my friend. May your journey onwards be a happy one. pic.twitter.com/AHsi0BL41q — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) June 8, 2022

Subhash Ghai

RIP #ALI PETER JOHN Super man friend n journalist wrote on my KALICHARAN 1975 n kept writing on my journey closely till last month 2022. His pen /words always inspired me n my daughter ⁦@meghnaghaipuri⁩ ⁦@Whistling_Woods⁩ Every cinema person will miss u ali 🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/gUNa9I5Dgk — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) June 8, 2022

Anupam Kher

