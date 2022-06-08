Ali Peter John was a renowned film journalist. As per reports, he breathed his last at a hospital in Mumbai on June 8. The cause of his death is not known yet. There several industry members who have condoled the demise of the veteran film journalist and that includes Farhan Akhtar, Abhishek Bachchan and many others from Bollywood.

Hansal Mehta

Farhan Akhtar

Abhishek Bachchan

Manoj Bajpayee

Kunal Kohli

Sanjay Gupta

Subhash Ghai

Anupam Kher

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)