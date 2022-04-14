Karisma Kapoor has not just posted a beautiful picture with newlyweds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. But she has also shared the sweetest congratulatory post for the duo. Karisma writes, “wish you both a lifetime of happiness and more”.

Karisma Kapoor’s Post For Ranbir-Alia

