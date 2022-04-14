Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are officially married, as per Bombay Times. Well, the couple who met and fell in love on Brahmastra sets exchanged wedding vows on April 14 in an intimate ceremony. Reportedly, it was a traditional Punjabi wedding a RK's Vastu residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Congrats to the newlyweds. Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Are Married! Fans Congratulate ‘RAlia’ On Their Wedding On Twitter.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Are Married:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bombay Times (@bombaytimes)

