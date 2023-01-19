Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat official trailer is finally out! Starring Alaya F and debutant Karan Mehta, the film has been helmed by Anurag Kashyap. The story of the flick depicts a modern love story where a girl gets attracted to a DJ which later leads to twists and turns. The movie releases in theatres on February 3, 2023. Alaya F Turns Up The Heat in December With Sexy Bikini Pics She Posted From Her Recent Vacay! (View Pics).

Watch Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat Trailer:

