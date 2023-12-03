Amala Paul delighted her fans by sharing a heartwarming video capturing the joyful moments of her Haldi ceremony with Jagat Desai. In the video, the couple can be seen surrounded by friends and family, wearing sunny smiles as they partake in the traditional ceremony. Amala's caption, "Friends…Family…fun… Sunny smiles and golden moments at our Haldi ceremony," perfectly encapsulates the festive and joyous atmosphere of the celebration. Amala Paul Marries Longtime Boyfriend Jagat Desai in Kochi; Check Out First Pics of the Newlyweds!

Watch Amala Paul's Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amala Paul (@amalapaul)

