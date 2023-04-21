Starting from April 20, Twitter removed legacy verified blue ticks from all accounts which also saw many Bollywood stars losing the feature. Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and many biggies are sans blue tick as of now. Having said that, now, Big B took to his micro-blogging site and penned a post in Bhojpuri urging 'Twitter Bro' to give his 'blue lotus' back as he has paid for it. So, are you listening Elon Musk? How To Get Blue Tick on Twitter? As Elon Musk Sets To Remove Verified Checkmarks From Legacy Accounts, Know Verification Requirements and Steps To Get Blue Checkmark.

Amitabh Bachchan Wants His 'Blue Tick' Back:

T 4623 - ए twitter भइया ! सुन रहे हैं ? अब तो पैसा भी भर दिये हैं हम ... तो उ जो नील कमल ✔️ होत है ना, हमार नाम के आगे, उ तो वापस लगाय दें भैया , ताकि लोग जान जायें की हम ही हैं - Amitabh Bachchan .. हाथ तो जोड़ लिये रहे हम । अब का, गोड़वा 👣जोड़े पड़ी का ?? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 21, 2023

