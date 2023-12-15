During a heartfelt school event, Shah Rukh Khan's son, AbRam Khan, tenderly replicated his father's iconic open-arm embrace, truly embodying the saying 'like father, like son.' This heartwarming sight captivated netizens, evoking an overflow of emotions and immense admiration for the touching gesture. Additionally, AbRam looks adorable in this video, undoubtedly making Shah Rukh Khan immensely proud of his little buddy. Alia Bhatt Reflects on Heartwarming Moments With Shah Rukh Khan During ‘Dear Zindagi' Shoot, Actress Shares Interesting Anecdotes About AbRam and Suhana (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan's Son AbRam Mimics His Father's Iconic Pose:

