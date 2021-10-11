Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 79th birthday on Monday (October 11). To mark Big B's special day, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter, shared a happy picture with him and wrote, "Your infectious laughter has warmed our hearts for years, Sir. Hoping for many many more years of laughter and good health to you. Happy Birthday @SrBachchan."

Check Out Akshay Kumar's Tweet Below:

Your infectious laughter has warmed our hearts for years, Sir. Hoping for many many more years of laughter and good health to you. Happy Birthday @SrBachchan. pic.twitter.com/GSibCimsh9 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 11, 2021

