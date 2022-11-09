Ayushmann Khurrana’s first look from An Action Hero has been unveiled! The actor can be seen in an intense avatar, with a pistol in his hands. The makers have also shared that the trailer of Anirudh Iyer’s directorial will be released on November 11. An Action Hero: Ayushmann Khurrana Opens Up About His Exhilarating Experience of Shooting in London.

Ayushmann Khurrana In An Action Hero

