Filmmaker Anand Tiwari took to social media and announced his wedding with actress Angira Dhar. He shared a gorgeous moment from his wedding. In the caption, Anand revealed that they had secretly tied the knot in April this year. The bride and the groom look made for each other.

Anand Tiwari Marries Angira Dhar:

Beautiful:

