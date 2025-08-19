In a tragic incident, a child lost his life after falling from the fourth floor of a building while flying a kite in Delhi’s Okhla area. The mishap, which occurred around 4 pm on August 17, was captured in a disturbing CCTV video that has since surfaced online. The video shows the child falling from the top and hitting the ground. Locals rushed to help, but the impact proved fatal. Shockingly, reports suggest Delhi Police claimed they were not aware of the incident. Delhi Building Collapse: 2 Killed After Under-Construction Building Collapses After Heavy Rains in Paharganj, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video).

Child Dies After Falling From 4th Floor While Flying Kite in Delhi

#Watch | Delhi: A child died after falling from a 4th-floor rooftop while flying a kite in Okhla. Surprisingly, Delhi Police claimed they were not aware of the incident.@DelhiPolice | #Delhi | #Okhla | #DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/PiEyYqOIAW — United News of India (@uniindianews) August 19, 2025

