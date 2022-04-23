Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to play the role of an undercover cop named Joshua in the upcoming film Anek. Sharing his fierce look from Anubhav Sinha’s directorial, he captioned it saying “All geared up for the greatest mission! Jeetega Kaun? Hindustan. Meet Joshua in theatres on 27th May, 2022.” Ayushmann Khurrana’s Anek Avoids Clash With Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar; To Release on May 27.

Ayushmann Khurrana in Anek

