Karan Boolani is celebrating his 39th birthday on October 6. Anil Kapoor wished her daughter Rhea Kapoor's husband Karan with a heartwarming post on Instagram. To mark his special day, Anil shared a couple of pictures and wrote, "Happy Birthday @karanboolani! You’ve always been like my son and a part of the family but I’m so glad this year it’s official! May you keep succeeding & inspiring us all everyday!"

