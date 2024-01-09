One month after its theatrical release, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri, continues to shatter box office records. To entice those yet to experience or eager to relive the cinematic journey, the makers have unveiled a limited-time 'blockbuster' deal, reducing ticket prices to just Rs 100. This exclusive offer invites both first-time viewers and those seeking an encore to immerse themselves in the compelling narrative on the big screen. Animal Success Party: Bobby Deol Wins Hearts for His Sweet Gesture, Asks Security Not To Push Fans (Watch Video).

Animal Movie Ticket Prices Reduced

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tseriesfilms (@tseriesfilms)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)