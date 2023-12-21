Screenwriter Gazal Dhaliwal criticised Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for monopolizing screenplay credits in the blockbuster film, asserting sole credit as the writer-editor-director. Taking to her Instagram, Gazal shared a screenshot from the film's opening credits, accompanying a detailed post highlighting Sandeep's singular acknowledgment as the Writer-Editor-Director of the film. Gazal even stated that while Sandeep rightfully authored the story and merits recognition for it, his brother Pranay Reddy Vanga and co-writers of the screenplay, Suresh Bandaru, along with dialogue writer Saurabh Gupta, face marginalisation. Additionally, she expressed discomfort with certain aspects of the film and quoted, 'These filmmakers have a deep-seated need for power.' Animal: Ranbir Kapoor Proves His Loyalty, Picks Sandeep Reddy Vanga Over SS Rajamouli at Film's Pre-Release Event (Watch Video).

Gazal Dhaliwal Instagram Post About Sandeep Reddy Vanga:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gazal Dhaliwal (@gazaldhaliwal)

