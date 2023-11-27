During Animal pre-release event in Hyderabad, SS Rajamouli showered Ranbir Kapoor with praise, even declaring him his favourite Bollywood actor. However, when Rajamouli posed Ranbir with a hypothetical choice between collaborating with him or Sandeep Reddy Vanga, RK initially attempted to evade the question with a 'double-shift' joke. Ultimately, though, he proved his loyalty, declaring, "I am going to be a loyal actor. I have to choose Sandeep Reddy Vanga." Check out the viral video below. Animal Pre-Release Event: SS Rajamouli Calls Ranbir Kapoor His Favourite Actor From Bollywood (Watch Video).

Ranbir Kapoor Picks Sandeep Reddy Vanga Over SS Rajamouli:

#SSRajamouli to #RanbirKapoor : If you have to act in only one film, would it be with #SandeepReddyVanga or me? pic.twitter.com/noCJGNqpao — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) November 27, 2023

