Ranbir Kapoor’s forthcoming film Animal is one of the most highly anticipated films of this year. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure it become a massive hit. After treating fans with first two songs, ‘Hua Main’ and ‘Satranga’, they have dropped another track titled 'Papa Meri Jaan’. This captivating song, sung by Sonu Nigam, beautifully captures the essence of the bond shared between a father and son, offering a glimpse into the intricate layers of Ranbir and Anil Kapoor's characters. Besides Hindi, ‘Papa Meri Jaan’ has also been released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the crime drama also stars Rashmika Mandanna and is slated to hit theatres on 1st December 2023. Animal: Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's Film to Reveal 'Pre-Teaser' on June 11, Theatrical Release Confirmed for August 11

Makers Release Third Song 'Papa Meri Jaan’ From Animal

