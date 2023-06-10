Ranbir Kapoor's highly anticipated film Animal has been generating immense excitement among audiences, not only on a pan-Indian scale but also in the Telugu states. With Ranbir's popularity and the presence of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the buzz surrounding the gangster action drama has reached new heights. Sandeep Reddy Vanga announced that the film's pre-teaser will be unveiled tomorrow at 11:11 AM. The leaked images and videos from the film have already taken the anticipation to another level. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the female lead, adding to the excitement. Accompanying the stellar cast, Anil Kapoor will be essaying an important role in the movie. Animal is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Murad Khetani, promising an exceptional cinematic experience for fans and moviegoers alike. The director has now reassured everyone that Animal will indeed hit the screens as scheduled on August 11, 2023. Animal: First Look of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's Film to Be Out on December 31 at This Time!.

Check Out The Latest News Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)