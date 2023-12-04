Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is a box office beast, raking in over Rs 200 crore in just three days at the Indian box office. But not everyone is bowing down. Popular lyricist Swanand Kirkire took to social media, not just disliking the film, but calling it downright 'dangerous.' He criticised aspects of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's direction, highlighting them as problematic. Animal Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor–Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Film Grosses Rs 356 Crore Worldwide!

Swanand Kirkire Slams Animal:

मेरी समझ से ये फ़िल्म हिंदुस्तानी सिनेमा के भविष्य को नये सिरे से निर्धारित करेगी , एक अलग भयानक ख़तरनाक दिशा में ! — Swanand Kirkire (@swanandkirkire) December 2, 2023

Kirkire on Ranbir Kapoor's Animal:

की कई ऐसी फ़िल्में हैं जिन्होंने मुझे सिखाया कि स्त्री ,उसके अधिकार उसकी स्वायत्तता की इज़्ज़त कैसे की जानी चाहिये और सबकुछ समझ बूझ कर भी सदियों पुरानी इस सोच में अब भी कितनी कमियाँ हैं . पता नहीं सफल हुआ या नहीं पर लगातार अपने आप को सुधार ने की कोशिश आज भी कर रहा हूँ । — Swanand Kirkire (@swanandkirkire) December 2, 2023

