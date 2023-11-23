The Animal Trailer, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, is finally out with loads of action, emotions, and all the drama. As soon as the trailer arrived, netizens couldn’t resist hailing Ranbir for his epic performance, which flooded social media with praise. While some called him ‘GOAT’, others declared the film a 'sure-shot blockbuster’. Check out fan reactions on Animal Trailer below! Animal Trailer Out: Ranbir Kapoor Unleashes His Inner Beast in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Gritty Drama (Watch Video)

GOAT

HISTORY WILL REMEMBER THE NAME #RanbirKapoor𓃵. THE GREATEST ACTOR OF ALL TIME...!! #AnimalTrailer pic.twitter.com/sV1tatmSq4 — 𝙁𝙄𝙁𝙏𝙔 𝙎𝙃𝘼𝘿𝙀𝙎🚩 (@RanbirRK3) November 23, 2023

Absolute Madness

Didn't remember exactly when was the last time a trailer opened this Insanely!!❤️‍🔥 Absolute Madness, Absolute Heart, and Absolute Intensity are what the trailer boasts, Vanga's vision seems Valorous here!#AnimalTrailer pic.twitter.com/2111ldHAom — Raj Shekar (@RajShekar4463) November 23, 2023

Brutal, Badass And Full Of Swag

#AnimalTrailer is Brutal , Badass, Full of Swag and Violence. RK is nailing it , the opening sequence itself was great 🔥 pic.twitter.com/t83krqPXCL — A N K I T (@Ankitaker) November 23, 2023

Blockbuster Confirmed!

Not Goosebumps, Much More!

Watch Animal Trailer Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)