Anupam Kher had a special birthday treat for his fans today (March 7). The actor who is celebrating his 67th birthday today took to Twitter to share pictures of himself. He can be seen showing off his fit body in these pictures which are simply setting new fitness goals for everyone.

Take A Look At The Pictures Below:

Happy birthday to me! 😊 I have always believed in reinventing myself. Today as I start my 67th year, I am motivated to share these pics with you. I know I have miles to go. पर try तो करना चाहिए ना।शायद कुछ लोग प्रेरित हो! Wish me luck! This is 2022. #YearOfTheBody. Jai Ho!💪 pic.twitter.com/Z0xj74Km10 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 7, 2022

