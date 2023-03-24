Neha Dhupia has dropped few pics from the Indian Sports Honours 2023 that took place last evening in Mumbai. The actress is seen posing alongside hubby Angad Bedi, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Not just that, she has even captured precious moments with PT Usha, Neeraj Chopra and Sakshi Malik. Indian Sports Honours 2023: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Prakash Padukone Attend Fourth Edition of the Award Ceremony (Watch Video).

Moments From Indian Sports Honours 2023

