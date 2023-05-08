Arijit Singh is the calmest personality in the music industry but in a recent video that goes viral from the singer's Aurangabad concert, we see the singer absolutely furious at a female fan who tried to pull the singer's hand in a live concert. Arijit Singh Birthday: Did You Know The Singer’s Version of Yoon Shabnami Didn’t Make It To Saawariya?

Arijit Singh Furious at a Fan at Aurangabad Concert

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)