Arjun Kanungo and his longtime girlfriend Carla Dennis are now married! The couple were pronounced husband and wife in an intimate ceremony on August 10 at the lavish hotel in Mumbai. And well, a day later, the groom shared a heartwarming note on Instagram and also shared a series of glam clicks from the D-day. The duo sealed their wedding with a kiss, as seen in the photos. Arjun Kanungo Marries Carla Dennis; Video of the Couple Taking Pheras Goes Viral – WATCH.

Arjun Kanungo Kisses Carla Dennis:

