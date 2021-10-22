Parineeti Chopra is celebrating her 33rd birthday today and to wish the actress on this happy occasion, her Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar co-star, Arjun Kapoor, decided to post a hilarious set of pictures on social media. Parineeti, who loves to travel and explore new things, often shares the pictures from her getaways on Instagram. Arjun used the very images and photoshopped himself in them to wish the star. He went on to call her the 'World Tourism Ambassador' in his post.

Check Out The Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

