Arjun Kapoor recently opened up on the ongoing 'boycott' trend on social media which is spreading like wildfire. FYI, ahead of a Bollywood film release, netizens target it and call for its complete boycott. Speaking about the same, Arjun in an interview with BH mentioned that how the trend is an 'agenda' and also added that how celebs have made a mistake by staying mum over the issue. Watch the video below. Aamir Khan Talks About ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ Controversy, Says ‘If I Have Hurt Anyone by Any Means, I Regret It’.

Arjun Kapoor on 'Boycott' Trend:

People taking advantage of our silence Arjun Kapoor on Boycott Bollywood #ArjunKapoor #Boycottbollywood pic.twitter.com/UHIKKPDPnt — Devil V!SHAL (@VishalRC007) August 16, 2022

