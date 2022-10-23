Malaika Arora rings in her 49th birthday today and her beau has extended the sweetest birthday wish for her on Instagram. Arjun Kapoor shared picture of a cosy mirror selfie with his girlfriend and captioned it saying, “The Yin to my Yang. Happy Birthday Baby. Just be You, be happy, be mine...” Arjun Kapoor Poses for Pictures with GF Malaika Arora As They Enjoy Chelsea FC Match Together!

Arjun Kapoor’s Birthday Wish For Malaika Arora

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

