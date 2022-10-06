Arjun Kapoor has shared some lovely pictures with girlfriend Malaika Arora on Instagram from Chelsea FC match that the duo enjoyed together. He mentioned in his post, “Ticked off the bucket list thanks to everyone at Chelsea FC... being able to take her to a @chelseafc game at the bridge !!!” Arjun Kapoor Appointed Chelsea FC Brand Ambassador in India.

Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora

