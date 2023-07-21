Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades have been blessed with a baby boy once again. The couple welcomed their second child on July 20 and the actor has shared the good news on Instagram with acute picture post. He wrote, “My family and I are blessed with a beautiful baby boy today. Mother and son are both doing well.” Arjun and Gabriella’s first child is also a boy, Arik, who was born in July 2019. Gabriella Demetriades Shows Off Her Chic and Comfy ‘Bump Dressing’ Style! See Pics of Arjun Rampal’s Girlfriend’s Maternity Fashion.

Arjun Rampal & Gabriella Demetriades Blessed With Baby Boy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Rampal (@rampal72)

