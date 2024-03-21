Ed Sheeran was in India for his concert a few days ago. During his performance, he was joined by Armaan Malik on stage. Several pictures and videos of the duo went viral on social media. And now, Armaan has shared more pictures, giving a glimpse into his 'magical last week' with Ed Sheeran. Ed and Armaan created Shah Rukh Khan's iconic signature pose in one of the photos. Reacting to it, Amaal Malik wrote, 'Arre tum log kis line mein aa gaye #Srkian toh main hoon (red heart and laughing emojis)'. Ed Sheeran and Armaan Malik Surprise Concertgoers with ‘2step’ Performance at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse (Watch Video).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARMAAN MALIK 🧿 (@armaanmalik)

Amaal Malik reacts to Armaan Malik's post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

