A video has gone viral on social media where famous singer Ed Sheeran’s doppelganger steals the spotlight during Day 5 of the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 27. In the viral video, many fans gathered around Ed Sheeran’s lookalike and were seen taking pictures with him. For those unversed, Ed Sheeran is one of the most famous artists across the globe. The English singer-songwriter has sung some of the famous albums, including Shape of You, Perfect, and Photograph, and many more. Sheeran has sold over 200 million records worldwide. Shubman Gill Equals Rohit Sharma’s Record of Most Hundreds for India in ICC World Test Championship History, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025.

Ed Sheeran’s Doppelganger Steals Spotlight at Old Trafford!

There’s an Ed Sheeran lookalike at Old Trafford and India fans are queuing up for a selfie 📸😂#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/ehzMXhKyYF — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) July 27, 2025

