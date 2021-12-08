Arpita Khan Sharma is the dearest of all in the Khan family. She often shares heartfelt posts for her family members on social media and today it is for mommy Salma Khan who has turned a year older. On the occasion of Salma Khan’s birthday, Arpita has penned a heartfelt note and extended the sweetest birthday wish. She mentions in her post, “To the rock of our family we love you very very much & are truly blessed to have you in our lives. Happiest Birthday to the worlds best mother.”

Arpita Khan Sharma’s Birthday Post For Salma Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma)

