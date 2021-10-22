Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3 along with seven others in an alleged drugs bust on a cruise ship. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son is currently lodged at Arthur Road Jail. His bail plea was rejected by a special NDPS Court on October 20. There are several industry members and fans who have extended their support to the Khan family. Somy Ali has shared a post on Instagram and strongly reacted to the kind of treatment that Aryan has been facing. In her lengthy post she has cited, “F**k this abuse of power and injustice. This is the epítome of hypocrisy.”

Somy Ali Extends Support To Aryan Khan

