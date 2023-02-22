Pathaan released in theatres on January 25 and it has grossed Rs 1,000 crore at worldwide box office. As the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer continues to shine, an old video clip of him from an interview has gone viral. In this video, SRK is heard talking about films making Rs 100 crore in India then. The actor says, “I’d like to wake up in the morning with an unrealistic thought of a 1000 crores. Why am I limiting myself to a 100?” Well, his ‘unrealistic thought’ has finally come true and how! Old Video of Pathaan Star Shah Rukh Khan Promising to Buy a Private Jet is Going Viral Again - Here's Why.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Viral Video

"I'd like to wake up in the morning with an unrealistic thought of a 1000 crores. Why am I limiting myself to a 100?" : #ShahRukhKhan, The Visionary! ❤️🔥#Pathaan #Pathaan1000crWorldWidepic.twitter.com/ohLTBX8SM7 — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) February 22, 2023

