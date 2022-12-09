Jagapathi Babu is popularly known for his works in Telugu Cinema. The actor would now be sharing screen space with Aayush Sharma in the upcoming action entertainer that is tentatively titled as AS04. He shared the news with his fans on Instagram by sharing a cool pic with Aayush. AS04: Sushrii Mishraa Paired Opposite Aayush Sharma in His Upcoming Action–Thriller!

Jagapathi Babu In AS04

