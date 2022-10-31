Aayush Sharma had recently dropped teaser of his upcoming film that is tentatively titled as AS04. The actor has now revealed that Sushrii Mishraa would be paired opposite him in the action-thriller. The beauty too shared a post and mentioned, ‘Some pairings are literally explosive Especially when it's with someone as charismatic as @aaysharma Thrilled to announce my first film #AS04’. Aayush Sharma Releases Teaser of AS04 on His Birthday, Film to Release in Theatres in 2023 (Watch Video).

Sushrii Mishraa In AS04

