Bharti Jaffrey, daughter of legendary actor Ashok Kumar, passed away after a prolonged illness. Bharti Jaffrey starred in movies such as Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa, Saans and Daman. She was married to Saeed Jaffrey’s brother, Hamid Jaffrey. Her son-in-law and actor Kanwaljit Singh confirmed the news and also penned a heartfelt message on his social media handle. Masaba Masaba Season 2 Review: Masaba and Neena Gupta's Netflix Series Dawdles For The Most Part And Then Settles For Nothing (LatestLY Exclusive).

