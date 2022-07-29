Masaba Masaba season 2 review: Some series are just for fun. Dwelling deeper into it is silly as they aren't made with that intention. Masaba Masaba is such a series. The flashy, glamorous lives of the celebrities are just the kind of escapism you look for. The first season did it well and even managed to draw home a few points. The follow-up is just an extension of what we saw before with minor adjustments. Masaba Masaba Season 2: Neena Gupta Shares Her Experience Working With Ram Kapoor, Says ‘It Was Great Fun’.

Masaba and Neena Gupta's lives are quite entangled now. A pregnancy scare later, Masaba is busy diversifying her line and decides to do weddings as well. While all that is happening, she is also fighting the new-age influencer fashion designer who is busy capturing her audience. On the personal front, Masaba is confused between her investor Dhairya (Neil Bhoopalam) and the hot groom of her pampered client, Fateh (Armaan Khera). Neena Gupta announces she is rebooting her old show Fursat on a whim and now has to work with her ex-flame Shekhar (Ram Kapoor).

Masaba Masaba has always been a dash of realism with a lot of fictional elements. The sequel stays firm on that theme without straying much. So there's a mention of the reality show Masaba judged, Kanwaljit Singh's cameo hinting at a Saas (Go figure!) reunion with Neena Gupta, so on and so forth. That makes the series quite relatable as the makers aren't trying to portray alien characters but people we know about.

I can't believe I am saying this, I loved Kartik Aaryan's cameo opening the series. Oops, Spoiler alert! He strangely starts off the series with so much funk and fun with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 humour which weirdly works here more than it did in the film. Yea, judge me!

The novelty of the show, however, is lost here. It seems like an endless charade about how Masaba messing up her personal life, Neena Gupta trying to handle new-gen directors and their shaky script sense and their own on-off bond. None of these adds anything new to the narrative. This time, the collection designed by her is also displayed quite sporadically, not enough to make an impact.

Masaba Masaba is a seven-episode series and it seems too long for this story. The voice in her head fixture is overdone as it almost hand-holds the audience into understanding what Masaba's thinking. That's unnecessary because we have seen enough content to figure out what the character could be thinking. Also, the whole point of deriding Dhairya for not taking advantage of a grieving Masaba is really off-putting. He did the right thing, think about it! Delhi Crime, Jamtara, Masaba Masaba: Netflix Is Back With ‘Season Twos’ Of Five Popular Series! (Watch Video).

Watch the trailer of Masaba Masaba season 2

Performances are the aces here. Masaba continues to surprise you yet again with her effortless acting. It seems so inherent in her. Neena Gupta deserved a little more screen time but she is lovely in whatever I saw. Neil Bhoopalam plays the guy who often gets ignored due to his good boy vibes, to perfection. It also helps that he looks absolutely dashing and handsome! I have already spoken about Kartik's cameo and then there's also the late Bappi Lahiri in all his golden flair and Milind Soman with his suave self.

Yay!

-a good blend of reality in escapism

-fab cameos

-Masaba

Nay!

-dull execution

-no new collection to boast

-messy handling of important situations

Final Thoughts:

Masaba Masaba season 2 could have been a great follow-on to its feel-good predecessor. But ends up being just a dull version of the original. Masaba Masaba season 2 streams on Netflix.

Rating: 2.0

