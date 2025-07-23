In Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh, a poignant scene unfolded as Ashok Kumar, a specially-abled man from Kunji village, crawled on his knees carrying his disabled wife on his back under the blazing sun to reach the District Magistrate’s office. The couple, unable to walk, arrived on a tricycle demanding a basic road to connect their home to the village path, which is currently blocked due to ongoing land consolidation (chakbandi). When security stopped their tricycle at the ramp, Ashok lifted his wife and continued on foot, drawing stunned reactions from onlookers. The District Magistrate was absent, but officials accepted their plea and assured action. Their petition was forwarded to the Chief Revenue Officer. A home guard later brought their tricycle upstairs, allowing the couple to return home. The couple had made multiple unsuccessful attempts before to get the road access granted. Hamirpur: Woman Booked for Offering Namaz Outside DM’s Office in UP, 7 Home Guards Suspended After Video Goes Viral.

Denied Basic Access, Differently-Abled Couple Crawls to Azamgarh DM Office Demanding Pathway

Statement of Ashok Kumar. Says this is for the second time he has come to the officials with his plea for road to be constructed. pic.twitter.com/A9LJARmMzI — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 22, 2025

The written plea by complainant Ashok Kumar addressed to district magistrate Azamgarh demanding a road be constructed. pic.twitter.com/y1ishw2tCL — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 22, 2025

