The official trailer of Ishq-E-Nadaan has been unveiled by the makers today (June 5). Starring Mohit Raina, Lara Dutta, Neena Gupta, Kanwaljit Singh, Shriya Pilgaonkar among others, the film revolves around three couples and their unique love story. Directed by Avishek Ghosh, the movie will stream on JioCinema from July 14 for free. Ishq-E-Nadaan: It’s a Wrap for Mohit Raina, Lara Dutta, Neena Gupta’s Romantic-Drama Film.

Watch Ishq-E-Nadaan Trailer:

